Blue Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $395.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $654,208.00 and $395.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $555.50 or 0.04730788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001040 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, TOPBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

