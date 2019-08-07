Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $133,007.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper and CPDAX. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00236793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.01250168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00019982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00096047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,277,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation.

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

