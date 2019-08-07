Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.81-0.84 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,393. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

