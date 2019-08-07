BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOKF. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.