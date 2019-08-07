Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $288.60

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 288.60 ($3.77), with a volume of 92557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.80 ($3.84).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.58).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $888.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 310.65.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 18,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total value of £54,946.02 ($71,796.71).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.