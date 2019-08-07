Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,038,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,196,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,300,000 after acquiring an additional 474,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. 828,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,899,019. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

