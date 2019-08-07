Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 813.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,818 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899,019. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

