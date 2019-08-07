Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 694,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,899,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

