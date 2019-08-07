Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

NYSE A traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 79,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,634. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,928,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,146,000 after acquiring an additional 840,850 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 447.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 529,993 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 405,598 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 739,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,498,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6,833.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 379,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,510,000 after purchasing an additional 374,108 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

