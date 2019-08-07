Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. CIBC upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 940,589 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,680,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

