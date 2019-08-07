Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.13). GameStop posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock remained flat at $$3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.