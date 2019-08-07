Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.76.

NYSE TS opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70. Tenaris has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 330,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 829,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenaris by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 1,105.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 211,367 shares in the last quarter. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.