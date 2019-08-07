Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Biomerica also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

BMRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 61,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,368. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.33. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.17% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

