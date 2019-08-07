Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). Celsion reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 1,954.60%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSN shares. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of CLSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,307. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.76% of Celsion worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

