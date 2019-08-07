Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.39 Million

Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post $617.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.70 million and the highest is $671.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $867.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $10,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,339. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

