Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report $110.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $108.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $438.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.30 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $494.45 million, with estimates ranging from $418.90 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $34,800.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,642 shares in the company, valued at $684,838.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after buying an additional 94,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.95. 65,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.