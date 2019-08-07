Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target at $18.50

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.66 million, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Azure Power Global had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,048,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,055,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 1,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

