Brokerages Set Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Price Target at $3.83

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

CRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ceragon Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

