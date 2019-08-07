Brokerages Set Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $25.44

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 120,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $2,360,454.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 153,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $2,643,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 587,498 shares of company stock worth $11,546,419 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fastly stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

