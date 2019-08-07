Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT at $96.67

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. CL King cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 446,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,243. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

