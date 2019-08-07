Brokerages Set US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Target Price at $54.75

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

USCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get US Concrete alerts:

NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,572. The firm has a market cap of $717.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Concrete will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John E. Kunz sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $93,808.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Jolas sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $234,812.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,753.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,348 shares of company stock valued at $575,618 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in US Concrete by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Red Cedar Management LP increased its position in US Concrete by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Concrete by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.