Brokers Offer Predictions for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDAY. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

CDAY opened at $50.28 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 63,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $3,401,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,155,750 shares of company stock valued at $108,613,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $3,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

