Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.25 and last traded at C$12.25, approximately 4,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.75. The company has a market cap of $97.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Brompton Split Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.36%.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile (TSE:SBC)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

