Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

NYSE:BAM opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

