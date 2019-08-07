BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In related news, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $95,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $498,249.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,222.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,849 shares of company stock worth $1,555,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 243,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.