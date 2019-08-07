Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CL King started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.20.

CCMP opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.06). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,541.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,642 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

