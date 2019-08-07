CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.81. CAIXABANK/ADR shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 40,128 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAIXY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CAIXABANK/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

