Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

