Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 44,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

