Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 68,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,402. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

