Calin Rovinescu Sells 300,000 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Director Calin Rovinescu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.72, for a total transaction of C$13,116,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at C$1,154,777.54.

Calin Rovinescu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air Canada alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Calin Rovinescu sold 661,049 shares of Air Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$29,563,499.48.

Shares of AC traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.18. The company had a trading volume of 622,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.39. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$22.57 and a 12 month high of C$47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.8700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC has been the topic of several analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.63.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.