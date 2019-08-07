Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NYSE CPE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 654,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,470,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 135.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 50.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

