Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 8,089.53%.

Shares of CLXT stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 242,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,084. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLXT. BidaskClub downgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

