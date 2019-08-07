Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

CAMT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 27,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.