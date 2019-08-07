Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Trading 14.3% Higher

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) shares traded up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 149,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 90,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canarc Resource Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

