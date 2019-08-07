Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $206.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105,434 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $206,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 98.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,058,000 after buying an additional 1,780,660 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 6,744.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,581,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,190,000 after buying an additional 1,558,789 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 91.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,053,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,511,000 after buying an additional 1,454,579 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,180,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 112.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,751,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,081,000 after buying an additional 927,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.