Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Theravance Biopharma Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.08) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,631.71% and a negative net margin of 369.67%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $35.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, Director Donal O’connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,244 shares in the company, valued at $618,792.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

