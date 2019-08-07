CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCOEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

