Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 795 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up about 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 2,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon stock opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $210.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

