Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $190,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of TMV opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

