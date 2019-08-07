Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 300 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Mantech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mantech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $249,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

