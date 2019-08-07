Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 7,383 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after buying an additional 308,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after buying an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,541,000 after buying an additional 472,005 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,005,000 after buying an additional 282,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $679,317.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,733.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,864,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

