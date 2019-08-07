Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,467 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Applied Materials by 20.3% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 37,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 101.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 87,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 86.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

