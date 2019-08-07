Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

