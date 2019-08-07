Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $21.40 on Monday. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 719.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.