Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.95-4.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Capri had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reduced their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol purchased 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

