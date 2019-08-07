Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 26th

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Capstar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,711. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, insider Christopher G. Tietz bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,163.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTR. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

