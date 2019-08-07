CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Insider Gary A. Kolstad Purchases 25,000 Shares

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) insider Gary A. Kolstad purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 537,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,859. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

