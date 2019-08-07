Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.04

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.04 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 820855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,121,000 after buying an additional 213,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,029,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,644,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,665,000 after buying an additional 621,135 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,822,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,895,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after buying an additional 720,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

