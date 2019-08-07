Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Stock Price Down 24.4%

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)’s share price fell 24.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.73, 3,985,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 637% from the average session volume of 540,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRCM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Care.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Care.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.75 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $109,513.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,617.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $140,897.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $305,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Care.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Care.com by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 212,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Care.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 367,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Care.com by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Care.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

